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Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 50
Chapter 3, Problem 50

Graph using intercepts: 2x - 5y - 10 = 0

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1
Rewrite the equation in standard form if necessary. The given equation is already in standard form: 2x - 5y - 10 = 0.
To find the x-intercept, set y = 0 in the equation and solve for x. Substitute y = 0 into 2x - 5y - 10 = 0, which simplifies to 2x - 10 = 0. Solve for x.
To find the y-intercept, set x = 0 in the equation and solve for y. Substitute x = 0 into 2x - 5y - 10 = 0, which simplifies to -5y - 10 = 0. Solve for y.
Plot the x-intercept and y-intercept on a coordinate plane. The x-intercept is the point where the graph crosses the x-axis, and the y-intercept is the point where the graph crosses the y-axis.
Draw a straight line through the two intercepts. This line represents the graph of the equation 2x - 5y - 10 = 0.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Intercepts

Intercepts are points where a graph crosses the axes. The x-intercept occurs when y = 0, and the y-intercept occurs when x = 0. Finding these points is essential for graphing linear equations, as they provide two key coordinates that define the line's position on the Cartesian plane.
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Linear Equations

A linear equation is an equation of the first degree, meaning it can be expressed in the form Ax + By + C = 0, where A, B, and C are constants. The graph of a linear equation is a straight line, and understanding its structure helps in identifying its slope and intercepts, which are crucial for graphing.
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Slope-Intercept Form

The slope-intercept form of a linear equation is given by y = mx + b, where m represents the slope and b represents the y-intercept. While the question focuses on intercepts, converting the equation to this form can provide additional insights into the line's steepness and direction, enhancing the graphing process.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 31–50, find ƒ+g, f−g, fg, and f/g. Determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √(x -2), g(x) = √(2-x)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 31–50, find ƒ+g, f−g, fg, and f/g. Determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √(x -2), g(x) = √(2-x)

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Textbook Question

Give the center and radius of the circle described by the equation and graph each equation. Use the graph to identify the relation's domain and range. (x + 1)² + y² = 25

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Textbook Question

Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) =(1/2) f(2x)

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Textbook Question

Find

a. (fog) (x)

b. (go f) (x)

c. (fog) (2)

d. (go f) (2).

f(x) = 2x, g(x) = x+7

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 31–50, find ƒ+g, f−g, fg, and f/g. Determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √(x -2), g(x) = √(2-x)

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