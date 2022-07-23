Graph using intercepts: 2x - 5y - 10 = 0

Textbook Question
In Exercises 31–50, find ƒ+g, f−g, fg, and f/g. Determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √(x -2), g(x) = √(2-x)
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In Exercises 31–50, find ƒ+g, f−g, fg, and f/g. Determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √(x -2), g(x) = √(2-x)
In Exercises 31–50, find ƒ+g, f−g, fg, and f/g. Determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √(x -2), g(x) = √(2-x)
Give the center and radius of the circle described by the equation and graph each equation. Use the graph to identify the relation's domain and range. (x + 1)² + y² = 25
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) =(1/2) f(2x)
Find
a. (fog) (x)
b. (go f) (x)
c. (fog) (2)
d. (go f) (2).
f(x) = 2x, g(x) = x+7
In Exercises 31–50, find ƒ+g, f−g, fg, and f/g. Determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √(x -2), g(x) = √(2-x)