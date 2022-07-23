Step 5: Find ƒ/g. The quotient of the two functions is given by (ƒ/g)(x) = f(x) / g(x). Substituting the given functions, we have (ƒ/g)(x) = √(x - 2) / √(2 - x). In addition to ensuring the square roots are defined, we must also ensure the denominator is not zero, meaning √(2 - x) ≠ 0. Solve the inequalities and consider this additional restriction to determine the domain.