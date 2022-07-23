Textbook Question
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x)=2f(x-1)
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Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x)=2f(x-1)
Begin by graphing the standard quadratic function, f(x) = x². Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = x² - 2
Give the center and radius of the circle described by the equation and graph each equation. Use the graph to identify the relation's domain and range. (x + 1)² + y² = 25
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) =(1/2) f(2x)
Find
a. (fog) (x)
b. (go f) (x)
c. (fog) (2)
d. (go f) (2).
f(x) = 2x, g(x) = x+7
In Exercises 39-52, a. Find an equation for ƒ¯¹(x). b. Graph ƒ and ƒ¯¹(x) in the same rectangular coordinate system. c. Use interval notation to give the domain and the range off and ƒ¯¹. f(x) = ∛x + 1