In Exercises 53–58, f and g are defined by the following tables. Use the tables to evaluate each composite function. (go f) (-1)
Use the vertical line test to identify graphs in which y is a function of x.
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Key Concepts
Vertical Line Test
Definition of a Function
Interpreting Graphs on the Cartesian Plane
Complete the square and write the equation in standard form. Then give the center and radius of each circle and graph the equation. x² + y² – 10x – 6y – 30 = 0
Graph each equation in a rectangular coordinate system. f(x) = 1
In Exercises 55–59, use the graph of to graph each function g.
g(x) = f(x + 2) + 3
In Exercises 51–54, graph the given square root functions, f and g, in the same rectangular coordinate system. Use the integer values of x given to the right of each function to obtain ordered pairs. Because only nonnegative numbers have square roots that are real numbers, be sure that each graph appears only for values of x that cause the expression under the radical sign to be greater than or equal to zero. Once you have obtained your graphs, describe how the graph of g is related to the graph of f. f(x) = √x (x = 0, 1, 4, 9) and g (x) = √(x + 2) (x = = −2, −1, 2, 7)
Begin by graphing the standard quadratic function, f(x) = x². Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = (x − 2)²