Find a. (fog) (x) b. (go f) (x) f(x)=4x-3, g(x) = 5x² - 2

Textbook Question
In Exercises 55–59, use the graph of to graph each function g. g(x) = -f(2x)
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In Exercises 53–58, f and g are defined by the following tables. Use the tables to evaluate each composite function. (go f) (-1)
Find a. (fog) (2) b. (go f) (2) f(x)=4x-3, g(x) = 5x² - 2
Graph each equation in a rectangular coordinate system. 3x -18=0
Graph each equation in a rectangular coordinate system. f(x) = 1
Begin by graphing the standard quadratic function, f(x) = x². Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = (x − 2)²