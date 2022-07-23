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Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 57
Chapter 3, Problem 57

Graph each equation in a rectangular coordinate system. 3x -18=0

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1
Identify the given equation: \(3x - 18 = 0\).
Rewrite the equation to isolate \(x\): add 18 to both sides to get \(3x = 18\).
Divide both sides by 3 to solve for \(x\): \(x = \frac{18}{3}\).
Simplify the right side to find the constant value of \(x\): \(x = 6\).
Interpret the equation \(x = 6\) as a vertical line crossing the x-axis at 6; to graph it, draw a straight vertical line through all points where \(x\) is 6.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Linear Equations in Two Variables

A linear equation in two variables, such as x and y, represents a straight line when graphed on the coordinate plane. The equation 3x - 18 = 0 can be rewritten to isolate one variable, helping to identify the line's position.
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Graphing Vertical and Horizontal Lines

Equations like 3x - 18 = 0 simplify to x = 6, which represents a vertical line crossing the x-axis at 6. Vertical lines have undefined slope and all points on the line share the same x-coordinate.
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Coordinate Plane and Plotting Points

The rectangular coordinate system consists of the x-axis and y-axis intersecting at the origin. To graph an equation, plot points that satisfy the equation and connect them, which for vertical lines means plotting points with the same x-value and varying y-values.
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