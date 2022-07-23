Textbook Question
Find a. (fog) (x) b. (go f) (x) f(x)=4x-3, g(x) = 5x² - 2
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Find a. (fog) (x) b. (go f) (x) f(x)=4x-3, g(x) = 5x² - 2
In Exercises 53–58, f and g are defined by the following tables. Use the tables to evaluate each composite function. (go f) (-1)
Use the vertical line test to identify graphs in which y is a function of x.
Complete the square and write the equation in standard form. Then give the center and radius of each circle and graph the equation. x² + y² – 10x – 6y – 30 = 0
Graph each equation in a rectangular coordinate system. f(x) = 1
In Exercises 55–59, use the graph of to graph each function g.
g(x) = f(x + 2) + 3