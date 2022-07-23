Reflection Across the X-Axis

Reflecting a function across the x-axis involves changing the sign of the output values. For the function g(x) = -f(2x), this means that for every point (x, f(x)) on the graph of f, the corresponding point on g will be (x, -f(x)). This transformation results in the graph of g being a mirror image of f with respect to the x-axis, which is essential for visualizing the new function.