Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 57
Chapter 3, Problem 57

In Exercises 55–59, use the graph of to graph each function g. Graph showing the transformation of g(x) = -f(2x) with x and y axes labeled.
g(x) = -f(2x)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the original function f(x) from the given graph.
Apply the horizontal compression by a factor of 2 to the function f(x) to get f(2x). This means you will compress the graph horizontally by a factor of 2.
Reflect the graph of f(2x) over the x-axis to get -f(2x). This means you will invert the graph vertically.
Plot the new function g(x) = -f(2x) using the transformations applied in the previous steps.
Verify the transformations by comparing key points from the original graph to the transformed graph.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Transformation

Function transformation refers to the process of altering the graph of a function through various operations, such as shifting, reflecting, stretching, or compressing. In this case, the function g(x) = -f(2x) involves a reflection across the x-axis and a horizontal compression by a factor of 2. Understanding these transformations is crucial for accurately graphing the new function based on the original function f.
Recommended video:
4:22
Domain & Range of Transformed Functions

Reflection Across the X-Axis

Reflecting a function across the x-axis involves changing the sign of the output values. For the function g(x) = -f(2x), this means that for every point (x, f(x)) on the graph of f, the corresponding point on g will be (x, -f(x)). This transformation results in the graph of g being a mirror image of f with respect to the x-axis, which is essential for visualizing the new function.
Recommended video:
5:00
Reflections of Functions

Horizontal Compression

Horizontal compression occurs when the input values of a function are scaled by a factor greater than 1, effectively 'squeezing' the graph towards the y-axis. In the function g(x) = -f(2x), the factor of 2 compresses the graph of f horizontally by half. This means that points on the graph of f will be reached more quickly in g, altering the overall shape and behavior of the graph.
Recommended video:
5:28
Horizontal Parabolas
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Begin by graphing the standard quadratic function, f(x) = x². Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x) = -(x − 2)²

820
views
Textbook Question

Find a. (fog) (x) b. (go f) (x) f(x)=4x-3, g(x) = 5x² - 2

881
views
Textbook Question

Use the vertical line test to identify graphs in which y is a function of x.

109
views
Textbook Question

Find a. (fog) (2) b. (go f) (2) f(x)=4x-3, g(x) = 5x² - 2

1060
views
Textbook Question

Graph each equation in a rectangular coordinate system. 3x -18=0

607
views
Textbook Question

Complete the square and write the equation in standard form. Then give the center and radius of each circle and graph the equation. x² + y²+8x-2y-8=0

896
views