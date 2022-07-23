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Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 63
Chapter 3, Problem 63

In Exercises 59-66, a. Rewrite the given equation in slope-intercept form. b. Give the slope and y-intercept. c. Use the slope and y-intercept to graph the linear function. 8x – 4y – 12 =0

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Start by rewriting the given equation \(8x - 4y - 12 = 0\) in slope-intercept form, which is \(y = mx + b\), where \(m\) is the slope and \(b\) is the y-intercept.
Isolate the \(y\) term on one side. Add \$4y$ to both sides and subtract \(12\) from both sides to get \(8x - 12 = 4y\).
Divide every term by 4 to solve for \(y\): \(\frac{8x}{4} - \frac{12}{4} = y\), which simplifies to \(y = 2x - 3\).
Identify the slope \(m\) and y-intercept \(b\) from the equation \(y = 2x - 3\). Here, the slope \(m\) is 2, and the y-intercept \(b\) is \(-3\).
To graph the function, start by plotting the y-intercept at \((0, -3)\) on the coordinate plane. Then use the slope \(2\) (which means rise over run = 2/1) to find another point by moving up 2 units and right 1 unit from the y-intercept, and draw the line through these points.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Slope-Intercept Form

The slope-intercept form of a linear equation is y = mx + b, where m represents the slope and b represents the y-intercept. Rewriting an equation into this form makes it easier to identify these values and to graph the line.
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Slope-Intercept Form

Slope of a Line

The slope (m) measures the steepness and direction of a line, calculated as the ratio of the change in y to the change in x (rise over run). It indicates how much y changes for a unit change in x and is essential for understanding the line's behavior.
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Graphing Using Slope and Y-Intercept

Graphing a linear function involves plotting the y-intercept (where the line crosses the y-axis) and then using the slope to find other points by moving vertically and horizontally. This method provides a straightforward way to visualize the line on the coordinate plane.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

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