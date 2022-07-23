Textbook Question
In Exercises 59-64, let f(x) = 2x - 5 g(x) = 4x - 1 h(x) = x² + x + 2. Evaluate the indicated function without finding an equation for the function. g (f[h (1)])
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In Exercises 59-64, let f(x) = 2x - 5 g(x) = 4x - 1 h(x) = x² + x + 2. Evaluate the indicated function without finding an equation for the function. g (f[h (1)])
Use the vertical line test to identify graphs in which y is a function of x.
In Exercises 60–63, begin by graphing the standard quadratic function, f(x) = x2. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. r(x) = -(x + 1)2
Use the vertical line test to identify graphs in which y is a function of x.
Find a. (fog) (x) b. (go f) (x) c. (fog) (2) d. (go f) (2).
f(x) = 2x-3, g(x) = (x+3)/2
Begin by graphing the standard quadratic function, f(x) = x². Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = (1/2)(x − 1)²