Vertex Form of Quadratic Functions

The vertex form of a quadratic function is given by f(x) = a(x - h)² + k, where (h, k) is the vertex of the parabola. This form makes it easier to identify the vertex and understand how transformations affect the graph. In the function g(x) = (1/2)(x - 1)², the vertex is at (1, 0), indicating the point where the parabola reaches its minimum value, which is crucial for accurately graphing the function.