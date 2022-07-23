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Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 72a
Chapter 3, Problem 72a

Use intercepts to graph each equation. 6x-3y+15=0

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1
Rewrite the equation in standard form to make it easier to find the intercepts: 6x - 3y + 15 = 0.
To find the x-intercept, set y = 0 in the equation and solve for x. Substitute y = 0 into 6x - 3y + 15 = 0, which simplifies to 6x + 15 = 0. Solve for x.
To find the y-intercept, set x = 0 in the equation and solve for y. Substitute x = 0 into 6x - 3y + 15 = 0, which simplifies to -3y + 15 = 0. Solve for y.
Plot the x-intercept and y-intercept on the coordinate plane. The x-intercept is the point where the graph crosses the x-axis, and the y-intercept is the point where the graph crosses the y-axis.
Draw a straight line through the two intercepts to graph the equation. This line represents the solution to the equation 6x - 3y + 15 = 0.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Intercepts

Intercepts are points where a graph intersects the axes. The x-intercept occurs when y=0, and the y-intercept occurs when x=0. For the equation 6x - 3y + 15 = 0, finding these intercepts helps in plotting the graph accurately.
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Linear Equations

A linear equation represents a straight line when graphed on a coordinate plane. The general form is Ax + By + C = 0, where A, B, and C are constants. The equation given can be rearranged to slope-intercept form (y = mx + b) to identify the slope and y-intercept.
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Graphing Techniques

Graphing techniques involve methods to visually represent equations on a coordinate plane. For linear equations, plotting the intercepts and using the slope to find additional points allows for an accurate representation of the line. Understanding these techniques is essential for effective graphing.
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