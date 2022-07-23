Textbook Question
Use intercepts to graph each equation. 6x-3y+15=0
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Use intercepts to graph each equation. 6x-3y+15=0
Find a. (fog) (x) b. the domain of f o g.
f(x) = x² + 4, g(x) = √(1 − x)
Use the graph of g to solve Exercises 71–76.
Find g(-4)
Begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x)=-√(x + 1)
Find a. (fog) (x) b. the domain of f o g.
f(x) = √x, g(x) = x − 2
Find the slope of the line passing through each pair of points or state that the slope is undefined. Assume that all variables represent positive real numbers. Then indicate whether the line through the points rises, falls, is horizontal, or is vertical. (-a, 0) and (0, -b)