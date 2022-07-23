Textbook Question
Use intercepts to graph each equation. 6x-3y+15=0
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Use intercepts to graph each equation. 6x-3y+15=0
Find a. (fog) (x) b. the domain of f o g.
f(x) = x² + 4, g(x) = √(1 − x)
Use the graph of g to solve Exercises 71–76.
For what value of x is g(x) = 1?
Express the given function h as a composition of two functions ƒ and g so that h(x) = (fog) (x).
h(x) = (3x − 1)4
Find the slope of the line passing through each pair of points or state that the slope is undefined. Assume that all variables represent positive real numbers. Then indicate whether the line through the points rises, falls, is horizontal, or is vertical. (-a, 0) and (0, -b)
Use the graph of g to solve Exercises 71–76.
For what value of x is g(x) = -1?