Textbook Question
Use intercepts to graph each equation. 6x-3y+15=0
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Use intercepts to graph each equation. 6x-3y+15=0
Find a. (fog) (x) b. the domain of f o g.
f(x) = x² + 4, g(x) = √(1 − x)
Begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x)=√(-x+1)
Use the graph of g to solve Exercises 71–76.
For what value of x is g(x) = 1?
Express the given function h as a composition of two functions ƒ and g so that h(x) = (fog) (x).
h(x) = (3x − 1)4
Use the graph of g to solve Exercises 71–76.
Find g(2)