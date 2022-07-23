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Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 76
Chapter 3, Problem 76

Begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = 2√(x+1)

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Start by identifying the base function, f(x) = √x. This is the square root function, which has a domain of x ≥ 0 and a range of y ≥ 0. Its graph starts at the origin (0, 0) and curves upward to the right.
Next, analyze the given function, g(x) = 2√(x+1). Notice that this function is a transformation of the base function f(x). The transformations include a horizontal shift, a vertical stretch, and a vertical scaling.
The term (x+1) inside the square root indicates a horizontal shift. Specifically, the graph of f(x) = √x is shifted 1 unit to the left because of the +1 inside the square root.
The coefficient 2 outside the square root represents a vertical stretch. This means that the y-values of the graph are multiplied by 2, making the graph steeper.
To graph g(x), start by shifting the graph of f(x) = √x one unit to the left. Then, stretch the graph vertically by multiplying the y-values by 2. Plot key points such as (0, 0), (-1, 0), and others to visualize the transformation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Square Root Function

The square root function, f(x) = √x, is defined for x ≥ 0 and produces non-negative outputs. Its graph is a curve that starts at the origin (0,0) and increases gradually, reflecting the relationship between x and its square root. Understanding this function is crucial as it serves as the foundation for applying transformations.
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Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property

Graph Transformations

Graph transformations involve shifting, stretching, compressing, or reflecting the graph of a function. For example, adding a constant inside the function's argument shifts the graph horizontally, while multiplying the function by a constant stretches or compresses it vertically. These transformations allow us to manipulate the basic shape of the square root function to create new functions like g(x) = 2√(x+1).
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Intro to Transformations

Horizontal and Vertical Shifts

Horizontal and vertical shifts are specific types of transformations that affect the position of a graph. A horizontal shift occurs when a constant is added or subtracted from the input variable (x), moving the graph left or right. A vertical shift occurs when a constant is added or subtracted from the output of the function, moving the graph up or down. In g(x) = 2√(x+1), the '+1' indicates a leftward shift of the graph by 1 unit.
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Shifts of Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the graph to determine a.the x-intercepts, if any; b. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.

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Textbook Question

Use the graph of g to solve Exercises 71–76.

For what value of x is g(x) = 1?

115
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Textbook Question

Express the given function h as a composition of two functions ƒ and g so that h(x) = (fog) (x).

h(x) = (3x − 1)4

1119
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Textbook Question

Find the domain of each function. g(x) = 4/(x - 7)

1155
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Textbook Question

Use the graph of g to solve Exercises 71–76.

For what value of x is g(x) = -1?

80
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Textbook Question

In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a.the x-intercepts, if any; b. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.

826
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