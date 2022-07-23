Horizontal and Vertical Shifts

Horizontal and vertical shifts are specific types of transformations that affect the position of a graph. A horizontal shift occurs when a constant is added or subtracted from the input variable (x), moving the graph left or right. A vertical shift occurs when a constant is added or subtracted from the output of the function, moving the graph up or down. In g(x) = 2√(x+1), the '+1' indicates a leftward shift of the graph by 1 unit.