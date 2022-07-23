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Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 75
Chapter 3, Problem 75

Use the graph of g to solve Exercises 71–76.

For what value of x is g(x) = 1?

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Identify the horizontal line on the graph where the function value is \(g(x) = 1\). This means we are looking for points on the graph where the y-coordinate is 1.
Look across the graph to find all points where the graph intersects the horizontal line \(y = 1\).
Note the x-coordinates of these intersection points, as these are the values of \(x\) for which \(g(x) = 1\).
Write down the x-values corresponding to these points. These are the solutions to the equation \(g(x) = 1\).
Verify by checking the graph that at these x-values, the function's output is indeed 1.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Understanding Function Notation

Function notation, such as g(x), represents the output value of a function g for a given input x. It is essential to interpret g(x) = 1 as finding the x-values where the function's output equals 1.
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Reading Graphs of Functions

To solve for g(x) = 1 using a graph, locate the horizontal line y = 1 and identify the points where the graph of g intersects this line. The x-coordinates of these intersection points are the solutions.
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Graphs of Logarithmic Functions

Interpreting Coordinates on a Graph

Each point on a graph is represented as (x, y), where x is the input and y is the output. Understanding how to read these coordinates allows you to determine the input values corresponding to a specific output, such as g(x) = 1.
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Graphs and Coordinates - Example
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