Textbook Question
Use the graph to determine a.the x-intercepts, if any; b. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.
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Use the graph to determine a.the x-intercepts, if any; b. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.
Begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = 2√(x+1)
Begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x)=√(-x+1)
Use the graph of g to solve Exercises 71–76.
For what value of x is g(x) = 1?
Express the given function h as a composition of two functions ƒ and g so that h(x) = (fog) (x).
h(x) = (3x − 1)4
Find the domain of each function. g(x) = 4/(x - 7)