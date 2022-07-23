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Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 76
Chapter 3, Problem 76

Use the graph of g to solve Exercises 71–76.

For what value of x is g(x) = -1?

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Identify the value of \(y\) for which you want to find the corresponding \(x\) value. Here, we want to find \(x\) such that \(g(x) = -1\).
Look at the graph and locate the horizontal line where \(y = -1\) on the vertical axis.
Find the points on the graph where the function \(g(x)\) intersects the line \(y = -1\). These points represent the \(x\) values where \(g(x) = -1\).
Read the \(x\)-coordinate(s) of the intersection point(s) from the graph. This \(x\)-coordinate is the solution to \(g(x) = -1\).
If there are multiple intersection points, list all corresponding \(x\) values as solutions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function and Function Notation

A function relates each input (x) to exactly one output (y or f(x)). Function notation, like f(x), represents the output value corresponding to the input x. Understanding this helps interpret graphs and solve for specific function values.
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Function Composition

Reading a Graph to Find Function Values

To find where a function equals a certain value, locate the y-value on the vertical axis and identify the corresponding x-values on the graph. Points where the graph crosses or touches the horizontal line y = desired value give the solution.
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Finding the Domain and Range of a Graph

Interpreting Points and Coordinates on a Graph

Each point on a graph is an ordered pair (x, y) showing input and output values. Recognizing these points allows you to determine exact values of the function at specific inputs, which is essential for solving equations like f(x) = -1.
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Graphs and Coordinates - Example
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the graph to determine a.the x-intercepts, if any; b. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.

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Begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = 2√(x+1)

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Textbook Question

Begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x)=√(-x+1)

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Textbook Question

Use the graph of g to solve Exercises 71–76.

For what value of x is g(x) = 1?

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Textbook Question

Express the given function h as a composition of two functions ƒ and g so that h(x) = (fog) (x).

h(x) = (3x − 1)4

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Textbook Question

Find the domain of each function. g(x) = 4/(x - 7)

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