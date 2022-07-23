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Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 78
Chapter 3, Problem 78

Begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x) = √(x+1)-1

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Step 1: Begin by graphing the parent function f(x) = √x. This function is defined for x ≥ 0 and has a domain of [0, ∞). The graph starts at the origin (0, 0) and increases gradually, curving upward as x increases.
Step 2: Analyze the given function h(x) = √(x+1) - 1. Notice that this function involves two transformations applied to the parent function f(x) = √x.
Step 3: The term (x+1) inside the square root indicates a horizontal shift. Specifically, the graph of f(x) = √x is shifted 1 unit to the left because adding 1 to x moves the graph in the opposite direction.
Step 4: The term -1 outside the square root indicates a vertical shift. This means the graph is shifted 1 unit downward. Apply this transformation after the horizontal shift.
Step 5: Combine both transformations to graph h(x). Start by shifting the graph of f(x) = √x 1 unit to the left, then shift the resulting graph 1 unit downward. The domain of h(x) is adjusted to x ≥ -1 because the square root function is only defined for non-negative values inside the radical.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Square Root Function

The square root function, f(x) = √x, is defined for x ≥ 0 and produces non-negative outputs. Its graph is a curve that starts at the origin (0,0) and increases gradually, reflecting the relationship between the input and its square root. Understanding this function is crucial as it serves as the foundation for applying transformations.
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Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property

Graph Transformations

Graph transformations involve shifting, stretching, compressing, or reflecting the graph of a function. For the function h(x) = √(x+1) - 1, the graph of f(x) = √x is shifted left by 1 unit and down by 1 unit. Recognizing these transformations allows for the accurate depiction of how the original function is altered.
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Intro to Transformations

Function Composition

Function composition refers to the process of applying one function to the results of another. In this context, h(x) can be viewed as a composition of the square root function and the transformations applied to it. Understanding how to compose functions helps in visualizing and calculating the effects of transformations on the original function.
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Function Composition
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Express the given function h as a composition of two functions ƒ and g so that h(x) = (fog) (x). h(x) = ∛(x² – 9)

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Find the value of y if the line through the two given points is to have the indicated slope. (3, y) and (1, 4), m = −3

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Textbook Question

Give the slope and y-intercept of each line whose equation is given. Assume that B ≠ 0. Ax = By - C

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Textbook Question

Use the graph to determine a.the x-intercepts, if any; b. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a.the x-intercepts, if any; b. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a.the x-intercepts, if any; b. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.

826
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