Find the value of y if the line through the two given points is to have the indicated slope. (3, y) and (1, 4), m = −3
Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Chapter 3, Problem 78
In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a.the x-intercepts, if any; b. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.
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Step 1: Identify the x-intercepts of the graph. The x-intercepts are the points where the graph crosses the x-axis. From the graph, these points are (0, 0) and (5, 0).
Step 2: Identify the y-intercept of the graph. The y-intercept is the point where the graph crosses the y-axis. From the graph, this point is (0, 7).
Step 3: Analyze the missing function values indicated by question marks. If there are specific x-values provided below the graph, substitute these x-values into the function to find the corresponding y-values. Use the graph to estimate these values if the function is not explicitly given.
Step 4: Verify the coordinates of the intercepts and missing values by checking their alignment with the graph. Ensure that the x-intercepts lie on the x-axis and the y-intercept lies on the y-axis.
Step 5: Summarize the findings: The x-intercepts are (0, 0) and (5, 0), the y-intercept is (0, 7), and the missing function values can be determined by substituting the given x-values into the function or estimating from the graph.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
X-Intercepts
X-intercepts are the points where a graph crosses the x-axis, indicating the values of x for which the function equals zero. In the context of the given graph, the x-intercepts are found at the coordinates (0,0) and (5,0), meaning the function has values of zero at these points.
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Y-Intercept
The y-intercept is the point where a graph intersects the y-axis, representing the value of the function when x is zero. For the provided graph, the y-intercept is at (0,7), indicating that when x equals zero, the function's value is seven.
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Function Values
Function values refer to the output of a function for specific input values. In this case, the question asks for the missing function values indicated by question marks on the graph. These values can be determined by evaluating the function at the corresponding x-values, which can be inferred from the graph's shape and intercepts.
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