Express the given function h as a composition of two functions ƒ and g so that h(x) = (fog) (x). h(x) = ∛(x² – 9)
Give the slope and y-intercept of each line whose equation is given. Assume that B ≠ 0. Ax = By - C
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Key Concepts
Slope-Intercept Form of a Line
Rearranging Linear Equations
Slope and Y-Intercept Definitions
Find the value of y if the line through the two given points is to have the indicated slope. (3, y) and (1, 4), m = −3
Begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x) = √(x+1)-1
In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a. the function's domain; b. the function's range; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.
Use the graph to determine a.the x-intercepts, if any; b. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.
In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a.the x-intercepts, if any; b. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.