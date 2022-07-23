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Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 79a
Chapter 3, Problem 79a

Express the given function h as a composition of two functions ƒ and g so that h(x) = (fog) (x).
h(x) = |2x-5|

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Step 1: Understand the problem. We are tasked with expressing the given function h(x) = |2x - 5| as a composition of two functions f(x) and g(x), such that h(x) = (f ∘ g)(x). This means h(x) = f(g(x)).
Step 2: Identify the inner function g(x). The expression inside the absolute value, 2x - 5, can be treated as the inner function. Let g(x) = 2x - 5.
Step 3: Identify the outer function f(x). The absolute value operation is applied to the result of g(x). Therefore, the outer function is f(x) = |x|.
Step 4: Verify the composition. Substitute g(x) into f(x) to ensure the composition matches h(x). f(g(x)) = f(2x - 5) = |2x - 5|, which is the original function h(x).
Step 5: Conclude that the functions are f(x) = |x| and g(x) = 2x - 5, and their composition satisfies h(x) = (f ∘ g)(x).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Composition

Function composition involves combining two functions, where the output of one function becomes the input of another. If we have two functions f(x) and g(x), the composition is denoted as (f o g)(x) = f(g(x)). Understanding this concept is crucial for expressing the function h(x) as a composition of two simpler functions.
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Absolute Value Function

The absolute value function, denoted as |x|, outputs the non-negative value of x regardless of its sign. This function is essential in the given problem because h(x) = |2x - 5| requires us to consider how to express the linear transformation 2x - 5 in a way that can be composed with another function to yield the absolute value.
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Linear Functions

A linear function is a polynomial function of degree one, typically expressed in the form f(x) = mx + b, where m is the slope and b is the y-intercept. In the context of the problem, recognizing that 2x - 5 is a linear function helps in identifying suitable functions f and g that can be composed to achieve the desired absolute value output.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Express the given function h as a composition of two functions ƒ and g so that h(x) = (fog) (x).

h(x) = 1/(2x-3)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a. the function's domain; b. the function's range; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.

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Textbook Question

Find the domain of each function. f(x)=x/(x2+4x21) f(x) = x/(x^2 + 4x -21)

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Begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = 2√(x+1)-1

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a. the function's range; b. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.

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Textbook Question

Use the graph to determine a.the x-intercepts, if any; b. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.

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