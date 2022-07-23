Express the given function h as a composition of two functions ƒ and g so that h(x) = (fog) (x).
h(x) = 1/(2x-3)
Express the given function h as a composition of two functions ƒ and g so that h(x) = (fog) (x).
h(x) = 1/(2x-3)
In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a. the function's domain; b. the function's range; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.
Find the domain of each function.
Begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = 2√(x+1)-1
In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a. the function's range; b. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.
Use the graph to determine a.the x-intercepts, if any; b. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.