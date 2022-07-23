Textbook Question
Express the given function h as a composition of two functions ƒ and g so that h(x) = (fog) (x).
h(x) = |2x-5|
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Express the given function h as a composition of two functions ƒ and g so that h(x) = (fog) (x).
h(x) = |2x-5|
Find the value of y if the line through the two given points is to have the indicated slope. (3, y) and (1, 4), m = −3
Give the slope and y-intercept of each line whose equation is given. Assume that B ≠ 0. Ax = By - C
In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a.the x-intercepts, if any; b. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.
Find the domain of each function.
Use the graph to determine a.the x-intercepts, if any; b. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.