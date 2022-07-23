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Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 80
Chapter 3, Problem 80

Begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = 2√(x+1)-1

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Start by graphing the parent function f(x) = √x. This is the basic square root function, which starts at the origin (0, 0) and increases gradually as x increases. The domain is x ≥ 0, and the range is y ≥ 0.
Next, analyze the transformation g(x) = 2√(x+1) - 1. The term (x+1) inside the square root indicates a horizontal shift. Specifically, the graph of f(x) = √x is shifted 1 unit to the left because of the +1 inside the square root.
The coefficient 2 in front of the square root represents a vertical stretch. This means that the y-values of the graph will be multiplied by 2, making the graph steeper compared to the parent function.
The -1 outside the square root represents a vertical shift downward by 1 unit. This means that the entire graph will be shifted 1 unit lower along the y-axis.
Combine all these transformations: Start with the graph of f(x) = √x, shift it 1 unit to the left, stretch it vertically by a factor of 2, and then shift it 1 unit downward. Plot the resulting graph to visualize g(x) = 2√(x+1) - 1.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Square Root Function

The square root function, f(x) = √x, is defined for x ≥ 0 and produces non-negative outputs. Its graph is a curve that starts at the origin (0,0) and increases gradually, reflecting the relationship between x and its square root. Understanding this function is crucial as it serves as the base for applying transformations in the given problem.
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Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property

Transformations of Functions

Transformations of functions involve shifting, stretching, compressing, or reflecting the graph of a function. For example, adding a constant inside the function shifts the graph horizontally, while adding outside shifts it vertically. In the case of g(x) = 2√(x+1)-1, the transformations include a horizontal shift left by 1 unit, a vertical stretch by a factor of 2, and a downward shift by 1 unit.
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Graphing Techniques

Graphing techniques involve plotting points and understanding the behavior of functions to create accurate representations. For the function g(x), one must first graph f(x) = √x, then apply the identified transformations step-by-step. This process helps visualize how the original function is altered, leading to a correct graph of the transformed function.
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Graphs and Coordinates - Example
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Express the given function h as a composition of two functions ƒ and g so that h(x) = (fog) (x).

h(x) = |2x-5|

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Textbook Question

Express the given function h as a composition of two functions ƒ and g so that h(x) = (fog) (x).

h(x) = 1/(2x-3)

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Textbook Question

Find the domain of each function. f(x)=x/(x2+4x21) f(x) = x/(x^2 + 4x -21)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a. the function's range; b. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.

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Textbook Question

Use the graph to determine a.the x-intercepts, if any; b. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a. the function's domain; b. the function's range; c. the x-intercepts, if any; d. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.

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