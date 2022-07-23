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Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 79
Chapter 3, Problem 79

Find the domain of each function. f(x)=x/(x2+4x21) f(x) = x/(x^2 + 4x -21)

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1
Identify the function given: \(f(x) = \frac{x}{x^2 + 4x - 21}\).
Recall that the domain of a function includes all real numbers except where the denominator is zero, because division by zero is undefined.
Set the denominator equal to zero to find the values to exclude: \(x^2 + 4x - 21 = 0\).
Factor the quadratic equation: find two numbers that multiply to \(-21\) and add to \(4\). This gives \((x + 7)(x - 3) = 0\).
Solve each factor for zero: \(x + 7 = 0\) gives \(x = -7\), and \(x - 3 = 0\) gives \(x = 3\). These values are excluded from the domain.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Domain of a Function

The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. For rational functions, the domain excludes values that make the denominator zero, as division by zero is undefined.
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Factoring Quadratic Expressions

Factoring involves rewriting a quadratic expression as a product of two binomials. This helps identify the roots or zeros of the quadratic, which are critical for determining values that make the denominator zero in rational functions.
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Solving Quadratic Equations

Solving quadratic equations means finding the values of x that satisfy the equation when set equal to zero. These solutions indicate points where the denominator of a rational function is zero and must be excluded from the domain.
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Express the given function h as a composition of two functions ƒ and g so that h(x) = (fog) (x).

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