Textbook Question
Graph each linear function. 6x-5f(x) - 20 = 0
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Graph each linear function. 6x-5f(x) - 20 = 0
Express the given function h as a composition of two functions ƒ and g so that h(x) = (fog) (x).
h(x) = 1/(2x-3)
In Exercises 82–84, find f + g, f - g, fg, and f/g. Determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 3x - 1, g(x) = x - 5
Begin by graphing the absolute value function, f(x) = |x|. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = |x|+3
Begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = 2√(x+1)-1
In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a. the function's range; b. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.