Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 82
Chapter 3, Problem 82

Begin by graphing the absolute value function, f(x) = |x|. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = |x|+3

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by graphing the parent function f(x) = |x|. This is the absolute value function, which forms a V-shaped graph with its vertex at the origin (0, 0). The graph opens upwards, with the left side having a slope of -1 and the right side having a slope of 1.
Understand the transformation applied to the parent function. The given function g(x) = |x| + 3 adds a constant value of 3 to the output of the absolute value function. This is a vertical shift.
Apply the vertical shift to the graph of f(x) = |x|. To do this, move every point on the graph of f(x) = |x| upward by 3 units. For example, the vertex (0, 0) of f(x) = |x| will move to (0, 3).
Adjust the slopes of the graph accordingly. The left side of the graph will still have a slope of -1, and the right side will still have a slope of 1, but the entire graph is now shifted upward.
Sketch the transformed graph of g(x) = |x| + 3. Label the vertex at (0, 3) and ensure the V-shape is preserved, with the left and right sides extending as described.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Value Function

The absolute value function, denoted as f(x) = |x|, outputs the non-negative value of x. This function has a V-shaped graph that opens upwards, with its vertex at the origin (0,0). Understanding this function is crucial as it serves as the foundation for graphing transformations.
Recommended video:
4:56
Function Composition

Graph Transformations

Graph transformations involve shifting, reflecting, stretching, or compressing the graph of a function. In this case, adding a constant (like +3) to the absolute value function translates the graph vertically upwards by 3 units. Recognizing how these transformations affect the graph is essential for accurately sketching the new function.
Recommended video:
5:25
Intro to Transformations

Vertical Shift

A vertical shift occurs when a constant is added to or subtracted from a function's output. For g(x) = |x| + 3, the entire graph of f(x) = |x| is moved up by 3 units. This concept is important for understanding how the position of the graph changes without altering its shape.
Recommended video:
5:34
Shifts of Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Graph each linear function. 6x-5f(x) - 20 = 0

80
views
Textbook Question

Find f + g, f - g, fg, and f/g. f(x) = x2 + x + 1, g(x) = x2 -1

832
views
Textbook Question

Express the given function h as a composition of two functions ƒ and g so that h(x) = (fog) (x).

h(x) = 1/(2x-3)

1192
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

In Exercises 82–84, find f + g, f - g, fg, and f/g. Determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 3x - 1, g(x) = x - 5

638
views
Textbook Question

Use the graphs of f and g to solve Exercises 83–90.

Find (f+g)(−3).

1576
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a. the function's domain; b. the function's range; c. the x-intercepts, if any; d. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.

75
views