Use the graphs of f and g to evaluate each composite function.
(fog) (-1)
Use the graphs of f and g to evaluate each composite function.
(fog) (-1)
Use the graphs of f and g to solve Exercises 83–90.
Graph f-g.
In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a. the function's domain; b. the function's range; c. the x-intercepts, if any; d. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.
Use the graphs of f and g to evaluate each composite function.
(go f) (0)
The functions in Exercises 93–95 are all one-to-one. For each function, (a) find an equation for f-1(x), the inverse function. (b) Verify that your equation is correct by showing that f(f-1(x)) = x and f-1(f(x)) = x. f(x) = 4x - 3
Begin by graphing the absolute value function, f(x) = |x|. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x) = 2|x+3|