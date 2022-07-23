Textbook Question
Begin by graphing the absolute value function, f(x) = |x|. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = -2|x+3|+2
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Begin by graphing the absolute value function, f(x) = |x|. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = -2|x+3|+2
In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a. the function's domain; b. the function's range; c. the x-intercepts, if any; d. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.
Use the graphs of f and g to evaluate each composite function.
(go f) (0)
Let f(x) = x² − x + 4 and g(x) = 3x – 5. Find g(-1) and f(g(-1)).
Let f(x) = x² − x + 4 and g(x) = 3x – 5. Find g (1) and f(g(1)).
Begin by graphing the absolute value function, f(x) = |x|. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x) = 2|x+3|