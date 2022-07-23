Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 91
Chapter 3, Problem 91

Use the graphs of f and g to evaluate each composite function.

(fog) (-1)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the composite function (fog)(-1). This means we first evaluate g(-1) and then use that result as the input for f(x).
Step 2: Locate the value of g(-1) on the graph of g(x) (blue curve). Find the x-coordinate of -1 and determine the corresponding y-value.
Step 3: Use the y-value obtained from g(-1) as the input for f(x). Locate this value on the graph of f(x) (red curve) and determine the corresponding y-value.
Step 4: The final y-value obtained from f(g(-1)) is the result of the composite function (fog)(-1).
Step 5: Ensure all values are correctly read from the graph and verify the steps to avoid errors in interpretation.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Composite Functions

A composite function is formed when one function is applied to the result of another function. It is denoted as (f ∘ g)(x), meaning f(g(x)). To evaluate a composite function, you first find the output of g for a given input, and then use that output as the input for f.
Recommended video:
4:56
Function Composition

Function Evaluation

Function evaluation involves substituting a specific value into a function to determine its output. For example, if f(x) = 2x + 3, evaluating f(-1) means substituting -1 for x, resulting in f(-1) = 2(-1) + 3 = 1. This process is crucial for finding values in composite functions.
Recommended video:
4:26
Evaluating Composed Functions

Graph Interpretation

Interpreting graphs of functions involves understanding how the visual representation relates to the function's behavior. For the functions f and g shown in the graph, one must identify the values of f and g at specific points, which aids in evaluating composite functions by tracing the outputs visually.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:16
Graphs and Coordinates - Example
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Begin by graphing the absolute value function, f(x) = |x|. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = -|x + 4| +2

1076
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a. the function's domain; b. the function's range; c. the x-intercepts, if any; d. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.

82
views
Textbook Question

Use the graphs of f and g to solve Exercises 83–90.

Graph f-g.

2212
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a. the function's domain; b. the function's range; c. the x-intercepts, if any; d. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.

154
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a. the function's domain; b. the function's range; c. the x-intercepts, if any; d. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.

1376
views
Textbook Question

Begin by graphing the absolute value function, f(x) = |x|. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x) = 2|x+3|

843
views