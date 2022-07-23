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Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 83
Chapter 3, Problem 83

Find f + g, f - g, fg, and f/g. f(x) = x2 + x + 1, g(x) = x2 -1

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Identify the given functions: \(f(x) = x^2 + x + 1\) and \(g(x) = x^2 - 1\).
To find \(f + g\), add the two functions by combining like terms: write \(f(x) + g(x) = (x^2 + x + 1) + (x^2 - 1)\).
To find \(f - g\), subtract \(g(x)\) from \(f(x)\) by combining like terms: write \(f(x) - g(x) = (x^2 + x + 1) - (x^2 - 1)\).
To find the product \(fg\), multiply the two functions: write \(f(x) \cdot g(x) = (x^2 + x + 1)(x^2 - 1)\) and use the distributive property (FOIL) to expand.
To find the quotient \(\frac{f}{g}\), write \(\frac{f(x)}{g(x)} = \frac{x^2 + x + 1}{x^2 - 1}\) and note the domain restriction where \(g(x) \neq 0\) (i.e., \(x^2 - 1 \neq 0\)).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Operations

Function operations involve combining two functions using addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division. For functions f and g, (f + g)(x) = f(x) + g(x), (f - g)(x) = f(x) - g(x), (fg)(x) = f(x) * g(x), and (f/g)(x) = f(x) / g(x), where g(x) ≠ 0.
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Multiplying & Dividing Functions

Polynomial Functions

Polynomial functions are expressions involving variables raised to whole-number exponents with coefficients. Here, f(x) and g(x) are quadratic polynomials, which means their operations result in new polynomials formed by combining like terms.
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Introduction to Polynomial Functions

Domain Restrictions in Function Division

When dividing functions, the domain excludes values where the denominator function equals zero. For f/g, it is essential to find where g(x) = 0 and exclude those x-values to avoid undefined expressions.
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Domain Restrictions of Composed Functions
Related Practice
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