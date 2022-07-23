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Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 94
Chapter 3, Problem 94

Begin by graphing the absolute value function, f(x) = |x|. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = -2|x+3|+2

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Start by graphing the parent function f(x) = |x|. This is a V-shaped graph with its vertex at the origin (0, 0) and symmetry about the y-axis. The graph increases linearly for x > 0 and decreases linearly for x < 0.
Identify the transformations applied to f(x) = |x| to obtain g(x) = -2|x+3|+2. The transformations include: (1) a horizontal shift, (2) a vertical stretch and reflection, and (3) a vertical shift.
Apply the horizontal shift: The term |x+3| indicates a shift 3 units to the left. This moves the vertex of the graph from (0, 0) to (-3, 0).
Apply the vertical stretch and reflection: The coefficient -2 in front of |x+3| stretches the graph vertically by a factor of 2 and reflects it across the x-axis. This makes the V-shape open downward and steeper.
Apply the vertical shift: The +2 at the end of the function shifts the entire graph 2 units upward. The new vertex of the graph is at (-3, 2). Combine all these transformations to sketch the final graph of g(x).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Value Function

The absolute value function, denoted as f(x) = |x|, outputs the non-negative value of x. This function has a V-shaped graph that opens upwards, with its vertex at the origin (0,0). Understanding this function is crucial as it serves as the foundation for applying transformations to graph other functions.
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Function Composition

Transformations of Functions

Transformations involve shifting, reflecting, stretching, or compressing the graph of a function. For example, adding a constant inside the absolute value affects horizontal shifts, while adding outside affects vertical shifts. In the function g(x) = -2|x+3|+2, the transformations include a horizontal shift left by 3 units, a vertical stretch by a factor of 2, and a reflection across the x-axis.
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Domain & Range of Transformed Functions

Graphing Techniques

Graphing techniques involve plotting points and understanding how transformations affect the shape and position of a graph. For the function g(x), one must first graph f(x) = |x|, then apply the identified transformations systematically. This process helps visualize the final graph and understand the relationship between the original and transformed functions.
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Graphs and Coordinates - Example
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Let f and g be defined by the following table: Find f(1)f(0)[g(2)]2+f(2)÷g(2)g(1).\(\sqrt{f(-1)-f(0)}\)-[g(2)]^2+f(-2)\(\div\) g(2)\(\cdot\) g(-1).

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Textbook Question

The functions in Exercises 93–95 are all one-to-one. For each function, (a) find an equation for f^(-1)x, the inverse function. (b) Verify that your equation is correct by showing that f(f^(-1)(x)) = x and f^(-1)(f(x)) = x. f(x) = (x - 7)/(x + 2)

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Textbook Question

Use the graphs of f and g to evaluate each composite function.

(go f) (0)

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Textbook Question

Let f(x) = x² − x + 4 and g(x) = 3x – 5. Find g(-1) and f(g(-1)).

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Textbook Question

The functions in Exercises 93–95 are all one-to-one. For each function, (a) find an equation for f-1(x), the inverse function. (b) Verify that your equation is correct by showing that f(f-1(x)) = x and f-1(f(x)) = x. f(x) = 4x - 3

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Textbook Question

Let f(x) = x² − x + 4 and g(x) = 3x – 5. Find g (1) and f(g(1)).

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