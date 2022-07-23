Use the graphs of f and g to solve Exercises 83–90.
Find (fg) (2).
Use the graphs of f and g to solve Exercises 83–90.
Find (fg) (2).
If one point on a line is (2, −6) and the line's slope is -3/2, find the y-intercept.
In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a. the function's domain; b. the function's range; c. the x-intercepts, if any; d. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.
In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a. the function's domain; b. the function's range; c. the x-intercepts, if any; d. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.
Begin by graphing the absolute value function, f(x) = |x|. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = |x+3|
Use the graphs of f and g to solve Exercises 83–90.
Find (g-f) (-2).