Textbook Question
Express the given function h as a composition of two functions f and g so that h(x) = (f ○ g)(x). h(x) = (x2 + 2x - 1)4
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Express the given function h as a composition of two functions f and g so that h(x) = (f ○ g)(x). h(x) = (x2 + 2x - 1)4
Use the graphs of f and g to evaluate each composite function.
(fog) (-1)
Begin by graphing the absolute value function, f(x) = |x|. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = -|x + 4| +2
Use the graphs of f and g to solve Exercises 83–90.
Graph f-g.
Use the graphs of f and g to solve Exercises 83–90.
Graph f+g.
In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a. the function's domain; b. the function's range; c. the x-intercepts, if any; d. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.