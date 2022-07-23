Use the graphs of f and g to evaluate each composite function.
(fog) (-1)
Use the graphs of f and g to evaluate each composite function.
(fog) (-1)
In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a. the function's domain; b. the function's range; c. the x-intercepts, if any; d. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.
Use the graphs of f and g to solve Exercises 83–90.
Graph f-g.
In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a. the function's domain; b. the function's range; c. the x-intercepts, if any; d. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.
Use the graphs of f and g to solve Exercises 83–90.
Graph f+g.
In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a. the function's domain; b. the function's range; c. the x-intercepts, if any; d. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.