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Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 71
Chapter 3, Problem 71

Use the graph of g to solve Exercises 71–76.

Find g(-4)

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1
Identify the function g on the graph, which is represented by the blue line.
Locate the x-value of -4 on the horizontal axis (x-axis).
From x = -4, move vertically until you reach the point on the graph of g.
Determine the y-coordinate of this point, which represents g(-4).
Write the value of g(-4) as the y-coordinate found in the previous step.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function and Function Notation

A function relates each input (x) to exactly one output (y). Function notation, such as g(-4), means finding the output value of g when the input is -4. Understanding this helps interpret what the question asks: the y-value corresponding to x = -4 on the graph.
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Reading Values from a Graph

To find g(-4) using the graph, locate the point where x = -4 on the horizontal axis, then find the corresponding y-value on the curve. This y-value is the output of the function at that input. Accurate reading of coordinates from the graph is essential.
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Coordinate Plane and Axes

The coordinate plane consists of the x-axis (horizontal) and y-axis (vertical), which intersect at the origin (0,0). Points on the graph are given as (x, y). Understanding the axes and how to plot or read points is fundamental to interpreting the graph and solving for function values.
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Use the graph of g to solve Exercises 71–76.

Find g(2)

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