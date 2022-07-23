Textbook Question
In Exercises 65–70, use the graph of f to find each indicated function value. f(-3)
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In Exercises 65–70, use the graph of f to find each indicated function value. f(-3)
Begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x)=-√(x + 1)
Graph both equations in the same rectangular coordinate system and find all points of intersection. Then show that these ordered pairs satisfy the equations. (x − 2)²+(y+3)² = 4, y = x - 3
Begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = √(x+1)
Find a. (fog) (x) b. the domain of f o g.
f(x) = √x, g(x) = x − 2
Use the graph of g to solve Exercises 71–76.
Find g(2)