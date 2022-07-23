Domain and Range

The domain of a function refers to the set of all possible input values, while the range is the set of all possible output values. For the square root function, the domain is [0, ∞) and the range is also [0, ∞). When transforming the function to g(x) = √(x+1), the domain shifts to [-1, ∞) due to the horizontal shift, which is important for understanding the behavior of the graph.