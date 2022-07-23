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Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 70
Chapter 3, Problem 70

Begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = √(x+1)

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Start by graphing the parent function f(x) = √x. This function is defined for x ≥ 0 and has a domain of [0, ∞) and a range of [0, ∞). The graph starts at the origin (0, 0) and increases slowly as x increases.
Understand the transformation applied to f(x) = √x to obtain g(x) = √(x + 1). The term (x + 1) inside the square root represents a horizontal shift. Specifically, adding 1 to x shifts the graph to the left by 1 unit.
To graph g(x) = √(x + 1), take each point on the graph of f(x) = √x and shift it 1 unit to the left. For example, the point (0, 0) on f(x) will move to (-1, 0) on g(x). Similarly, the point (1, 1) on f(x) will move to (0, 1) on g(x).
Verify the domain and range of g(x). Since the square root function is only defined for non-negative values inside the square root, the domain of g(x) is x ≥ -1. The range remains the same as the parent function, which is [0, ∞).
Sketch the graph of g(x) = √(x + 1) by plotting the transformed points and connecting them with a smooth curve. Ensure the graph starts at (-1, 0) and follows the same shape as the parent function, increasing slowly as x increases.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Square Root Function

The square root function, f(x) = √x, is defined for x ≥ 0 and produces non-negative outputs. Its graph is a curve that starts at the origin (0,0) and increases gradually, reflecting the relationship between x and its square root. Understanding this function is crucial as it serves as the foundation for applying transformations.
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Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property

Graph Transformations

Graph transformations involve shifting, stretching, compressing, or reflecting the graph of a function. For the function g(x) = √(x+1), the '+1' indicates a horizontal shift to the left by 1 unit. Recognizing how these transformations affect the original graph of f(x) is essential for accurately graphing the new function.
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Intro to Transformations

Domain and Range

The domain of a function refers to the set of all possible input values, while the range is the set of all possible output values. For the square root function, the domain is [0, ∞) and the range is also [0, ∞). When transforming the function to g(x) = √(x+1), the domain shifts to [-1, ∞) due to the horizontal shift, which is important for understanding the behavior of the graph.
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Domain & Range of Transformed Functions
Related Practice
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Begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x)=-√(x + 1)

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