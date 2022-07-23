Textbook Question
Find a. (fog) (x) b. the domain of f o g. f(x) = x/(x+1), g(x) = 4/x
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Find a. (fog) (x) b. the domain of f o g. f(x) = x/(x+1), g(x) = 4/x
In Exercises 65–70, use the graph of f to find each indicated function value. f(-3)
Use the graph of g to solve Exercises 71–76.
Find g(-4)
Begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = √(x+1)
Find a. (fog) (x) b. the domain of f o g.
f(x) = √x, g(x) = x − 2
In Exercises 67–69, begin by graphing the absolute value function, f(x) = |x|. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. r(x) = (1/2) |x + 2|