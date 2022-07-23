Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 86a
Chapter 3, Problem 86a

Use the graphs of f and g to solve Exercises 83–90.

Find(g/f)(3)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. You are tasked with finding (g/f)(3), which means you need to evaluate the function g(x) divided by f(x) at x = 3.
Step 2: Locate x = 3 on the graph. Look at the vertical line corresponding to x = 3 and identify the y-values of both f(x) (blue graph) and g(x) (red graph).
Step 3: Determine the value of g(3). From the graph, find the y-coordinate of the red graph at x = 3.
Step 4: Determine the value of f(3). From the graph, find the y-coordinate of the blue graph at x = 3.
Step 5: Divide g(3) by f(3). Use the values obtained in Steps 3 and 4 to compute g(3)/f(3). Ensure that f(3) is not zero to avoid division by zero.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Notation

Function notation is a way to represent functions in mathematics, typically using symbols like f(x) and g(x). Here, f and g are functions, and x is the input variable. Understanding function notation is essential for interpreting and manipulating functions, especially when performing operations like addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division.
Recommended video:
05:18
Interval Notation

Graph Interpretation

Interpreting graphs involves analyzing the visual representation of functions to extract information about their behavior. In this case, the graphs of f(x) and g(x) provide insights into their values at specific points, such as x = 3. This skill is crucial for solving problems that require evaluating functions based on their graphical representations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:16
Graphs and Coordinates - Example

Division of Functions

The division of functions, denoted as (g/f)(x), represents the quotient of two functions g(x) and f(x). To find (g/f)(3), one must evaluate g(3) and f(3) from their respective graphs and then compute the ratio g(3)/f(3). This concept is fundamental in algebra as it allows for the exploration of relationships between different functions.
Recommended video:
7:24
Multiplying & Dividing Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the graphs of f and g to solve Exercises 83–90.

Find (fg) (2).

1466
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a. the function's domain; b. the function's range; c. the x-intercepts, if any; d. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.

899
views
Textbook Question

Use the graphs of f and g to solve Exercises 83–90.

Find the domain of ƒ + g.

1267
views
Textbook Question

Begin by graphing the absolute value function, f(x) = |x|. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x) = |x + 3| - 2

791
views
Textbook Question

Find a. (f ○ g)(x); b. the domain of (f ○ g). f(x) = (x + 1)/(x - 2), g(x) = 1/x

1007
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a. the function's domain; b. the function's range; c. the x-intercepts, if any; d. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.

107
views