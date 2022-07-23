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Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 86
Chapter 3, Problem 86

Begin by graphing the absolute value function, f(x) = |x|. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x) = |x + 3| - 2

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Start with the parent function f(x) = |x|. This is the absolute value function, which forms a V-shaped graph with its vertex at the origin (0, 0). The graph is symmetric about the y-axis, with the left side decreasing and the right side increasing.
Identify the transformation applied to the function. The given function is h(x) = |x + 3| - 2. The term (x + 3) inside the absolute value indicates a horizontal shift, and the -2 outside the absolute value indicates a vertical shift.
Apply the horizontal shift. The term (x + 3) means the graph of f(x) = |x| is shifted 3 units to the left. This moves the vertex of the graph from (0, 0) to (-3, 0).
Apply the vertical shift. The -2 outside the absolute value means the graph is shifted 2 units downward. This moves the vertex from (-3, 0) to (-3, -2).
Sketch the transformed graph. The new graph of h(x) = |x + 3| - 2 retains the V-shape of the parent function but is now centered at the vertex (-3, -2). The left side of the graph decreases with a slope of -1, and the right side increases with a slope of 1.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Value Function

The absolute value function, denoted as f(x) = |x|, outputs the non-negative value of x. This function has a V-shaped graph that opens upwards, with its vertex at the origin (0,0). Understanding this function is crucial as it serves as the foundation for graphing transformations.
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Function Composition

Graph Transformations

Graph transformations involve shifting, reflecting, stretching, or compressing the graph of a function. In the case of h(x) = |x + 3| - 2, the graph of f(x) = |x| is shifted left by 3 units and down by 2 units. Mastery of these transformations allows for the manipulation of the base graph to create new functions.
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Intro to Transformations

Vertex of a Function

The vertex of a function is the point where the graph changes direction, particularly significant in absolute value functions. For h(x) = |x + 3| - 2, the vertex is at the point (-3, -2). Identifying the vertex is essential for accurately graphing transformed functions and understanding their behavior.
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Vertex Form
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the graphs of f and g to solve Exercises 83–90.

Find (fg) (2).

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a. the function's domain; b. the function's range; c. the x-intercepts, if any; d. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.

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Textbook Question

Find a. (f ○ g)(x); b. the domain of (f ○ g). f(x) = (x + 1)/(x - 2), g(x) = 1/x

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Textbook Question

Use the graphs of f and g to solve Exercises 83–90.

Find(g/f)(3)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a. the function's domain; b. the function's range; c. the x-intercepts, if any; d. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.

107
views
Textbook Question

Use the graphs of f and g to solve Exercises 83–90.

Find (g-f) (-2).

1195
views