Textbook Question
Use the graphs of f and g to solve Exercises 83–90.
Find (fg) (2).
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Use the graphs of f and g to solve Exercises 83–90.
Find (fg) (2).
In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a. the function's domain; b. the function's range; c. the x-intercepts, if any; d. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.
Find a. (f ○ g)(x); b. the domain of (f ○ g). f(x) = (x + 1)/(x - 2), g(x) = 1/x
Use the graphs of f and g to solve Exercises 83–90.
Find(g/f)(3)
In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a. the function's domain; b. the function's range; c. the x-intercepts, if any; d. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.
Use the graphs of f and g to solve Exercises 83–90.
Find (g-f) (-2).