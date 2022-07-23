Textbook Question
Use the graphs of f and g to solve Exercises 83–90.
Find (fg) (2).
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Use the graphs of f and g to solve Exercises 83–90.
Find (fg) (2).
Use the graphs of f and g to solve Exercises 83–90.
Find the domain of ƒ + g.
Begin by graphing the absolute value function, f(x) = |x|. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x) = |x + 3| - 2
Find a. (f ○ g)(x); b. the domain of (f ○ g). f(x) = (x + 1)/(x - 2), g(x) = 1/x
Begin by graphing the absolute value function, f(x) = |x|. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x) = -|x+3|
Use the graphs of f and g to solve Exercises 83–90.
Find(g/f)(3)