Find k so that 4x+3 is a factor of 20x^3+23x^2-10x+k.

Textbook Question
In Exercises 69–74, solve each inequality and graph the solution set on a real number line. (x + 3)/(x - 4) ≤ 5
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In Exercises 69–74, solve each inequality and graph the solution set on a real number line. (x + 3)/(x - 4) ≤ 5
In Exercises 73–74, use the graph of the rational function to solve each inequality.
1/4(x + 2) > - 3/4(x - 2)
In Exercises 73–74, use the graph of the rational function to solve each inequality.
1/4(x + 2) ≤ - 3/4(x - 2)
Follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=x4/(x2+2)
When 2x2−7x+9 is divided by a polynomial, the quotient is 2x-3 and the remainder is 3. Find the polynomial.
In Exercises 57–80, follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=(x−2)/(x2−4)