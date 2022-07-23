Find k so that 4x+3 is a factor of 20x^3+23x^2-10x+k.

Remainder Theorem

The Remainder Theorem states that when a polynomial f(x) is divided by a linear divisor of the form (x - c), the remainder of this division is f(c). In this case, to find k such that 4x + 3 is a factor, we can set x = -3/4 (the root of 4x + 3) and ensure that the polynomial evaluates to zero. This theorem provides a straightforward method to check for factors.