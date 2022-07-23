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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 74
Chapter 4, Problem 74

In Exercises 69–74, solve each inequality and graph the solution set on a real number line. (x + 3)/(x - 4) ≤ 5

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Rewrite the inequality in standard form by subtracting 5 from both sides: \( \frac{x + 3}{x - 4} - 5 \leq 0 \). Combine the terms into a single fraction by finding a common denominator: \( \frac{x + 3 - 5(x - 4)}{x - 4} \leq 0 \).
Simplify the numerator of the fraction: \( x + 3 - 5(x - 4) = x + 3 - 5x + 20 = -4x + 23 \). The inequality becomes \( \frac{-4x + 23}{x - 4} \leq 0 \).
Determine the critical points by setting the numerator and denominator equal to zero: \( -4x + 23 = 0 \) gives \( x = \frac{23}{4} \), and \( x - 4 = 0 \) gives \( x = 4 \). These critical points divide the number line into intervals.
Test the sign of the fraction in each interval created by the critical points (e.g., \( (-\infty, 4) \), \( (4, \frac{23}{4}) \), and \( (\frac{23}{4}, \infty) \)) by substituting test values into the fraction \( \frac{-4x + 23}{x - 4} \). Determine where the fraction is less than or equal to zero.
Include the critical points in the solution set if they satisfy the inequality. For \( x = \frac{23}{4} \), the numerator is zero, so it satisfies the inequality. For \( x = 4 \), the denominator is zero, so it is excluded. Represent the solution set on a real number line, shading the appropriate intervals and marking any included points.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inequalities

Inequalities express a relationship where one side is not necessarily equal to the other, using symbols like ≤, ≥, <, or >. In this case, the inequality (x + 3)/(x - 4) ≤ 5 indicates that the fraction on the left must be less than or equal to 5. Understanding how to manipulate and solve inequalities is crucial for finding the solution set.
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Rational Expressions

A rational expression is a fraction where both the numerator and the denominator are polynomials. In the given inequality, (x + 3)/(x - 4) is a rational expression. To solve the inequality, one must consider the behavior of the expression, including its domain and any restrictions, such as values that make the denominator zero.
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Graphing Solution Sets

Graphing the solution set on a real number line visually represents the values of x that satisfy the inequality. This involves identifying critical points, such as where the expression equals 5 or is undefined, and determining intervals where the inequality holds true. Properly shading the solution set helps in understanding the range of valid solutions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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