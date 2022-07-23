Follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=x4/(x2+2)

Textbook Question
Find k so that 4x+3 is a factor of 20x^3+23x^2-10x+k.
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In Exercises 69–74, solve each inequality and graph the solution set on a real number line. (x + 3)/(x - 4) ≤ 5
In Exercises 73–74, use the graph of the rational function to solve each inequality.
1/4(x + 2) > - 3/4(x - 2)
Use synthetic division to show that 5 is a solution of x^4−4x^3−9x^2+16x+20=0. Then solve the polynomial equation.
In Exercises 57–80, follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=(x2+x−12)/(x2−4)
When 2x2−7x+9 is divided by a polynomial, the quotient is 2x-3 and the remainder is 3. Find the polynomial.