Exercises 107–109 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Factor: x3+3x2−x−3
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Chapter 4, Problem 100
Find the average rate of change of f(x)=√x from x1=4 to x2=9.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function and the interval: The function is , and the interval is from to .
Recall the formula for the average rate of change of a function over an interval : .
Calculate the function values at the endpoints: find and .
Substitute the values into the average rate of change formula: .
Simplify the expression by evaluating the square roots and performing the subtraction and division to find the average rate of change.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Average Rate of Change
The average rate of change of a function between two points measures how much the function's output changes per unit change in input. It is calculated as the difference in function values divided by the difference in input values, similar to the slope of a secant line connecting the two points on the graph.
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Square Root Function
The square root function, denoted as f(x) = √x, outputs the non-negative number whose square is x. It is defined for x ≥ 0 and is a nonlinear function that increases at a decreasing rate, meaning its graph is a curve that flattens as x increases.
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Evaluating Function Values
To find the average rate of change, you must evaluate the function at the given points x1 and x2. This involves substituting the x-values into the function to find f(x1) and f(x2), which are then used to compute the difference quotient.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
In Exercises 97–98, write the equation of each parabola in vertex form. Vertex: (-3,-1) The graph passes through the point (-2,-3).
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Textbook Question
Exercises 107–109 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Determine whether f(x)=x4−2x2+1 is even, odd, or neither. Describe the symmetry, if any, for the graph of f.
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Textbook Question
Solve: .
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Textbook Question
Use long division to rewrite the equation for g in the form quotient + remainder/divisor. Then use this form of the function's equation and transformations of f(x) = 1/x to graph g. g(x)=(3x−7)/(x−2)
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Textbook Question
In Exercises 97–98, write the equation of each parabola in vertex form. Vertex: (-3,-4) The graph passes through the point (1,4).
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