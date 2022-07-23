Textbook Question
Exercises 107–109 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Factor: x3+3x2−x−3
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Exercises 107–109 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Factor: x3+3x2−x−3
Use long division to rewrite the equation for g in the form quotient + remainder/divisor. Then use this form of the function's equation and transformations of f(x) = 1/x to graph g. g(x) = (2x+7)/(x+3)
Solve: .
Find the average rate of change of f(x)=√x from x1=4 to x2=9.
Use long division to rewrite the equation for g in the form quotient + remainder/divisor. Then use this form of the function's equation and transformations of f(x) = 1/x to graph g. g(x)=(3x−7)/(x−2)
In Exercises 97–98, write the equation of each parabola in vertex form. Vertex: (-3,-4) The graph passes through the point (1,4).