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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 97
Chapter 4, Problem 97

Use long division to rewrite the equation for g in the form quotient + remainder/divisor. Then use this form of the function's equation and transformations of f(x) = 1/x to graph g. g(x)=(3x−7)/(x−2)

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1
Identify the dividend and divisor for the long division: the dividend is the numerator \(3x - 7\) and the divisor is the denominator \(x - 2\).
Set up the long division by dividing the leading term of the dividend (\$3x\() by the leading term of the divisor (\)x$), which gives the first term of the quotient.
Multiply the entire divisor \(x - 2\) by the quotient term found in the previous step, then subtract this product from the dividend to find the remainder.
Express the original function \(g(x) = \frac{3x - 7}{x - 2}\) as the sum of the quotient plus the remainder over the divisor, in the form \(g(x) = \text{quotient} + \frac{\text{remainder}}{x - 2}\).
Use the rewritten form to analyze transformations of the parent function \(f(x) = \frac{1}{x}\) by identifying shifts, stretches, or reflections based on the quotient and remainder terms.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polynomial Long Division

Polynomial long division is a method used to divide one polynomial by another, similar to numerical long division. It helps rewrite a rational function as a quotient plus a remainder over the divisor, simplifying the expression for analysis and graphing.
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Introduction to Polynomials

Rational Functions and Their Graphs

A rational function is a ratio of two polynomials. Understanding its graph involves identifying asymptotes, intercepts, and behavior near undefined points, which can be clarified by rewriting the function using long division.
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Transformations of the Parent Function f(x) = 1/x

The function f(x) = 1/x serves as a basic rational function with a hyperbola shape. Graphing related functions involves applying transformations like shifts, stretches, and reflections to this parent graph based on the rewritten form of the function.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use long division to rewrite the equation for g in the form quotient + remainder/divisor. Then use this form of the function's equation and transformations of f(x) = 1/x to graph g. g(x) = (2x+7)/(x+3)

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Textbook Question

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