Find the domain of each rational function. g(x)=3x2/(x−5)(x+4)
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Chapter 4, Problem 3
Determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree.
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Recall that a polynomial function is a function of the form \(f(x) = a_n x^n + a_{n-1} x^{n-1} + \cdots + a_1 x + a_0\), where each exponent is a non-negative integer and the coefficients \(a_i\) are real numbers.
Examine the given function: \(g(x) = 7x^5 - \pi x^3 + \frac{1}{5} x\).
Check each term to ensure the exponents on \(x\) are whole numbers (non-negative integers): the exponents are 5, 3, and 1, which are all non-negative integers.
Confirm that the coefficients (7, \(-\pi\), and \(\frac{1}{5}\)) are real numbers, which they are.
Since all terms meet the criteria, \(g(x)\) is a polynomial function. The degree of the polynomial is the highest exponent of \(x\), which is 5.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Polynomial Functions
A polynomial function is an expression consisting of variables raised to non-negative integer powers, combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication by constants. Each term has the form ax^n, where n is a whole number and a is a constant. Functions with variables in denominators, negative or fractional exponents, or variables inside other functions are not polynomials.
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Degree of a Polynomial
The degree of a polynomial is the highest power of the variable in the expression with a nonzero coefficient. It indicates the polynomial's overall behavior and complexity. For example, in g(x) = 7x^5 − πx^3 + (1/5)x, the degree is 5, since the highest exponent of x is 5.
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Guided course
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Standard Form of Polynomials
Identifying Terms in Polynomial Functions
Each term in a polynomial must have a variable raised to a whole number exponent and a constant coefficient. Constants alone are also considered terms with degree zero. When analyzing a function, check each term to ensure it fits this pattern to confirm the function is polynomial.
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