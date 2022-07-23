In Exercises 1–4, use the vertex and intercepts to sketch the graph of each quadratic function. Give the equation for the parabola's axis of symmetry. Use the graph to determine the function's domain and range.
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Chapter 4, Problem 3
Use the four-step procedure for solving variation problems given on page 447 to solve Exercises 1–10. y varies inversely as x. y = 12 when x = 5. Find y when x = 2.
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1
Identify the type of variation described. Since y varies inversely as x, we use the inverse variation formula: \(y = \frac{k}{x}\), where \(k\) is the constant of variation.
Use the given values to find the constant \(k\). Substitute \(y = 12\) and \(x = 5\) into the formula: \(12 = \frac{k}{5}\).
Solve for \(k\) by multiplying both sides of the equation by 5: \(k = 12 \times 5\).
Write the equation with the found constant \(k\): \(y = \frac{k}{x}\), replacing \(k\) with the value found in the previous step.
Find \(y\) when \(x = 2\) by substituting \(x = 2\) into the equation: \(y = \frac{k}{2}\). This will give the value of \(y\) for \(x = 2\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Inverse Variation
Inverse variation describes a relationship where one variable increases as the other decreases, such that their product is constant. Mathematically, y varies inversely as x means y = k/x, where k is a constant. Understanding this helps set up the equation to find unknown values.
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Determining the Constant of Variation
The constant of variation (k) is found by substituting known values of x and y into the variation equation. For inverse variation, k = x * y. This constant remains the same for all pairs of x and y in the problem, allowing calculation of unknown values.
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Four-Step Procedure for Variation Problems
This procedure involves: 1) identifying the type of variation, 2) writing the variation equation, 3) finding the constant using given values, and 4) using the constant to find the unknown variable. Following these steps ensures a systematic approach to solving variation problems.
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