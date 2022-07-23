Textbook Question
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (x+1)(x−7)≤0
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Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (x+1)(x−7)≤0
The graph of a quadratic function is given. Write the function's equation, selecting from the following options.
Determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree.
Use the Rational Zero Theorem to list all possible rational zeros for each given function. f(x)=4x4−x3+5x2−2x−6
Find the domain of each rational function. h(x)=(x+7)/(x2−49)
In Exercises 1–10, determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree. g(x)=6x7+πx5+2/3 x