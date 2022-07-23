Textbook Question
The graph of a quadratic function is given. Write the function's equation, selecting from the following options.
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The graph of a quadratic function is given. Write the function's equation, selecting from the following options.
Divide using long division. State the quotient, and the remainder, .
Use the Rational Zero Theorem to list all possible rational zeros for each given function. f(x)=4x4−x3+5x2−2x−6
In Exercises 5–6, use the function's equation, and not its graph, to find (a) the minimum or maximum value and where it occurs. (b) the function's domain and its range.
Find the domain of each rational function. h(x)=(x+7)/(x2−49)
In Exercises 1–10, determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree. g(x)=6x7+πx5+2/3 x