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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 5
Chapter 4, Problem 5

Determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree. h(x)=7x3+2x2+1xh(x)=7x^3+2x^2+\(\frac{1}{x}\)

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Recall that a polynomial function is a function of the form \(h(x) = a_n x^n + a_{n-1} x^{n-1} + \cdots + a_1 x + a_0\), where each exponent \(n, n-1, \ldots, 1, 0\) is a whole number (non-negative integer), and the coefficients \(a_i\) are real numbers.
Examine the given function: \(h(x) = 7x^3 + 2x^2 + \frac{1}{x}\). Notice that the first two terms, \$7x^3\( and \)2x^2$, have exponents 3 and 2, which are whole numbers.
Look closely at the term \(\frac{1}{x}\). This can be rewritten as \(x^{-1}\), which has an exponent of \(-1\), a negative integer.
Since polynomial functions cannot have negative exponents, the presence of \(x^{-1}\) means \(h(x)\) is not a polynomial function.
Therefore, \(h(x)\) is not a polynomial function, and identifying the degree does not apply in this case.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polynomial Functions

A polynomial function is a function that can be expressed as a sum of terms consisting of variables raised to non-negative integer powers multiplied by coefficients. It has the general form f(x) = a_n x^n + a_{n-1} x^{n-1} + ... + a_1 x + a_0, where n is a whole number and coefficients are real numbers.
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Degree of a Polynomial

The degree of a polynomial is the highest power of the variable in the polynomial with a non-zero coefficient. It indicates the polynomial's order and affects the shape and behavior of its graph. For example, in 7x^3 + 2x^2 + 1, the degree is 3.
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Non-Polynomial Terms

Terms with variables in the denominator or with negative or fractional exponents are not part of polynomial functions. For instance, the term 1/x can be rewritten as x^(-1), which disqualifies the function from being a polynomial because polynomials require non-negative integer exponents.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The graph of a quadratic function is given. Write the function's equation, selecting from the following options.

f(x)=x2+2x+1g(x)=x22x+1f(x) = x^2 + 2x + 1 \(\quad\) g(x) = x^2 - 2x + 1

h(x)=x21j(x)=x21h(x) = x^2 - 1 \(\quad\) j(x) = -x^2 - 1

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Textbook Question

Divide using long division. State the quotient, and the remainder, r(x)r(x). (6x3+7x2+12x5)÷(3x1)(6x^3+7x^2+12x-5)\(\div\)(3x-1)

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Textbook Question

Use the Rational Zero Theorem to list all possible rational zeros for each given function. f(x)=4x4−x3+5x2−2x−6

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 5–6, use the function's equation, and not its graph, to find (a) the minimum or maximum value and where it occurs. (b) the function's domain and its range. f(x)=x2+14x106f(x) = -x^2 + 14x - 106

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Textbook Question

Find the domain of each rational function. h(x)=(x+7)/(x2−49)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–10, determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree. g(x)=6x7+πx5+2/3 x

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